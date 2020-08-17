Mob assaults man in Manassas early Saturday

Police in Manassas are searching for a mob that robbed and assaulted a man on Saturday morning.

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Robbery/Assault by Mob — August 17, 2020

On August 15 at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9800 block of Buckner Road for a report of a robbery. The victim told police he was walking in the area when he was approached by three men.

The men assaulted him and stole his wallet. The suspects then fled the area on foot. The suspects are described as one black male and two Hispanic males. The victim sustained minor injuries. The investigation is on-going.