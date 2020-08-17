Joycelyne “Joyce” Tabaka

Jocelyne “Joyce” Tabaka

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jocelyne “Joyce” Tabaka, age 96 of McLean, Virginia, on August 13th, 2020.

Joyce’s life was nothing less than extraordinary. Born in Tunis, Tunisia to the late Felix and Theresa Perez, it is there where she met the absolute love of her life, Walter Tabaka, a U.S. Army solider deployed during World War II. Their lifelong love story began there in Tunisia and would see Joyce journeying by ship across the Atlantic to begin a new life with Walter in Passaic, New Jersey. They were married on March 28th, 1945 and were completely inseparable until Walter’s untimely passing in 1999. Joyce and Walter had an incredible life together. They traveled locally and abroad, often searching for fabrics and fashions that Joyce filled her boutiques with, Walter never more than a few steps away holding Joyce’s shopping finds. Joyce’s greatest passions included sewing, painting, and cooking and she was amazing at all of them! She had designed luxurious gowns for some of the most remarkable First Ladies of the U.S. White House. Her paintings weren’t just astoundingly beautiful, but they seemed to re-tell the stories of her travels and her life with Walter. Joyce’s personality can best be described as vivacious and spirited; she spoke five languages fluently and made friends wherever she went. She cherished every moment she spent with her many adoring friends and family, and her beautiful 17-year old Himalayan cat, Minouche. Joyce made long-lasting friendships across the globe, but was especially close to her incredible friends, Mohammad and Giselle.

Walter and Joyce’s greatest joy was their three children, and eventually, the grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who filled their lives with absolute delight. Joyce is survived by her two sons, Walter Tabaka, Jr. and his wife Jan Tabaka, and Allen Tabaka and his wife Dorene Tabaka, and her daughter Sandy Hunt and her partner Ken Reed. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Becky Snyder, Shane Tabaka, Tracy Tabaka, Alicia Tabaka, Doug Tabaka, and Jackie Tabaka; and seven great grandchildren. We will all miss our “Meme” more than could ever be expressed in words.

Joyce will be laid to rest beside her loving and devoted Walter on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at the Quantico National Cemetery, in a private interment. Knowing that Walter and Joyce will now be eternally reunited brings the family great comfort with her passing. A celebration of Joyce’s amazing life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Inova Palliative Care Services at https://support.inova.org/page/3974/donate.