Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Veteran and Thoughtful Friend. Devoted to his family, awesome fisherman and an Atlanta Falcons superfan.

Will Be Missed by All

Frederick L. Childs passed on to eternal glory August 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Life began for Fred on December 30, 1968 in Houston County, Georgia to the parentage of the late Henry Childs III and the late Geraldine Clark-Childs. Upon graduating high school, Fred joined the United States Army working as a medic before retiring in 1991.

After completing his Army assignment, Fred decided to settle in the state of Virginia working in the civilian sector as a Surgical Technician and met his soul mate and loving wife Sherri Childs. Fred worked at various hospitals for the last 30 years and was considered by many as a highly skilled, extremely competent and knowledgeable Surgical Technician. Physicians, nurses, surgical technicians and students he had mentored affectionately gave him the nickname of “The Old Bull”.

Fred loved his family tremendously and always made it a point to express to everyone his love for his family. Fred was a great provider, hard worker and an awesome friend to many. Fred also had an awesome love for fishing and was an avid fisherman. Fred would enter numerous fishing tournaments, go on chartered fishing trips and would fish every chance that he could. He often would come home with loads of fish that he would put in the freezer or give away to family and friends. Fred’s love of fishing was known throughout his neighborhood community and a few neighbors had given him the nickname “The Bass man”. Fred also had a great love for football and was a diehard fan of the Atlanta Falcons.

Fred had an extraordinarily strong and positive spirit and made friends wherever he went. He was also very spiritual, kind and thoughtful man and would always go the extra mile to help family, a friend or a neighbor. He was known throughout his family as the teacher, mentor, preacher and motivational speaker with his discussions about positive energy, having a purpose and believing in yourself.

Fred had great faith in God; so much so that when he diagnosed with his illness, he was more worried about his family than himself. He showed tremendous strength, courage, faith and honor until God called him to his eternal resting place.

Fred is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sherri L. Childs, 1 son Frederick Childs Jr. (C.J.), 2 daughters Tiffany Childs, Sequoia Childs. One sister, Tammy Machele (Spencer) Tobler, three sisters-in-law Adrienne (Tony) Williams, Denise Curtis, Tammie Latimore, one mother-in-law Shirley Curtis, one nephew Omar Tobler, one niece KeYuana Latimore, his best friend Lamont Wright (Robin) along with several relatives and friends

He is predeceased by his parents Henry Childs III and Geraldine Clark-Childs, his brother David Latimore and Uncle Larry Haslem.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

Forever in Our Hearts Mr. Frederick L. Childs