Anderson, former Prince William delegate, now leads Virginia’s GOP

Rich Anderson issued his first statement as Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

He called for the resignation of Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas, of Hampton Roads, after she was charged with a felony following the toppling of a statue in downtown Portsmouth on June 10 that severely injured a fellow protestor.

“Virginians demand leadership from their elected officials. Senator Lucas’s behavior is far from what leaders of our Commonwealth should strive for. Felony charges leveled against a sitting State Senator are to be taken seriously, and should not be sought out for political gain. It is for that reason that the Republican Party of Virginia calls for Senator Lucas to turn herself in. Immediately.”

The state senator whose been in office since 1992 has issued no public statement via Twitter in response to the call for her resignation.

Anderson was elected chairman in a statewide party canvass on Saturday. He replaces Jack Wilson, defeating him and Michael Schoelwer in a three-way race.

The retired Air Force Colonel served in the Virginia General Assembly from 2010 to 2017, representing the 51st House District, which encompasses the majority of Prince William County. In an interview with PLN on July 29, he outlined a plan to level the political playing field in the Democrat-controlled state.

Anderson issued this statement following his win: