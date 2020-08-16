Medical Reserve Corps needs help, no experience required

Here’s a list of voluneter opportunities in our community, compiled by Volunteer Prince William.

Good Morning – The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Hotline has an urgent need for Spanish speaking volunteers who can assist staff with answering calls to the Hotline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided; however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access. Bilingual skills in Spanish required.

To register, please create an account on our website then go into the opportunity to Respond to the opportunity. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* Do you need to do court-mandated community service? The Community Feeding Taskforce needs volunteers to help in their Manassas food warehouse on weekdays. Must be between ages 18-55 and able to lift up to 40 pounds. This is a wonderful way to fulfill required hours, while at the same time helping vulnerable families get the food they need during COVID-19! Please contact Shelley at 703.369.5292, ext. 2 or email [email protected] to learn more.

* Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

* ACTS needs volunteers to assist staff in opening the ACTS Thrift Store to the public. Volunteers will work in a warehouse setting at the ACTS Thrift Store Donation Center located at 17690 Main Street, Dumfries. Thrift Store Donation Center volunteers primarily sort through donations and prepare them for sale in the Thrift Store. Note: All volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org prior to volunteering. If you are healthy, between 18 and 55 and able to lift 20 pounds or more, they need your help! Please contact the Thrift Store at 703-221-3298 or email Luke at [email protected] to let them know your availability.

* American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

* Divine Inspirations Inc., a nonprofit which provides performing arts opportunities for underprivileged, at-risk youth, is looking for volunteers to help as a Virtual Executive Assistant and a Virtual Social Media Manager. They are also looking for community-minded individuals who would be interested in joining their Board of Directors. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) can still use volunteer Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. Volunteers in the Gainesville/Haymarket area are especially needed! Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at pwfoodrescue.org. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.

* Prince William Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful are joining forces for their Fix-it-Fair on October 17 in conjunction with Prince William Recycles Day. Handy, tinkerer volunteers are needed-if you like to repair small appliances, clocks, jewelry etc. you would help promote reuse practices to reduce waste. Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse. Social distancing will be enforced to maximize the safety of fixers, volunteers and attendees. Please send an email to [email protected] with your name, phone and fix-it specialties.

* The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at [email protected] or call 202-345-2238 to learn more.

* The shelter at SERVE has a need for donations of new pillows to help the 92 residents (adults and children) get a good night’s sleep as they rebuild their lives. Other needs include paper products, toiletries, diapers, cleaning supplies, and masks. Please contact Julie at [email protected] for more information.

* Serve Our Willing Warriors needs volunteers to support their upcoming 3rd Annual Warrior Bike Ride on September 26, beginning 7:30 am at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run. They especially need route hosts to be stationed along the route to help direct cyclists on the course. Individuals or groups welcome! The first riders depart at 7:30 am and all cyclists will be off the road by 2 pm. Volunteers must wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. All volunteers will receive lunch and a t-shirt. For more information, please contact Liz Costanzo at [email protected].

* StreetLight Community Ministries urgently needs donations of nonperishable food for their Food Pantry so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday, 9:30 am-11:30 am. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* USO Quantico West is recruiting volunteers to help with special events, work the front desk, or simply provide a friendly, listening ear to a service member in need. It’s a wonderful way to help and thank a service member for all they do for our freedom! Please contact Yanci at [email protected] for more information on how you can get involved.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.