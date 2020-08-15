Threatening text messages contain images of mutilated bodies

Authorities in Stafford County say a man received threatening text messages containing disturbing photos.

More in a press release:

FRAUD

Greenleaf Terrace, 8/13, 11:15 a.m. Resident reported he received threatening text messages that included graphic images of mutilated bodies. The suspect demanded money be sent to a PayPal account. This is a common scam, and fortunately, the resident did not send any money. The case is under investigation.

DUI

900 Block of Garrisonville Road, 8/13, 6:56 p.m. Deputy Edwards responded to a hit and run in the area of Garrisonville Road and Center Street. The caller reported while stopped at a red light a blue Hyundai Accent struck her vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle asked if she was hurt and then said to pull into the gas station lot. As the caller pulled into the lot, the suspect fled the scene westbound on Garrisonville Road. Two Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies had witnessed the crash and observed the suspect leave the scene. The deputies then saw the suspect back into some bushes and pull onto a concrete parking block in the 7-Eleven parking lot. The Fauquier County deputies were able to detain the suspect until Deputy Edwards arrived. The suspect was identified as James Wright, 51, of Spotsylvania. Wright had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. Wright was held on an unsecure bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for DUI second offense and hit and run.

LARCENY

Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 8/13, 8:47 a.m. Resident reported catalytic converters were cut from the vehicle he had left parked at the business last week. The suspect also damaged the ignition and windshield of the vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Flues at 540-658-4400.

Anyone with information on any of the above events is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.