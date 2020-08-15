Murder suspect charged in Woodbridge nightclub stabbing

A suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Charlie Davis III, of. Dumfries, which occurred outside the Babylon night club in Woodbridge, is under arrest.

Murder Investigation *ARREST – On August 14, detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested the suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of Charlie DAVIS III which occurred in the parking lot of the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd in Woodbridge on July 24. The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the establishment when the victim was stabbed by the accused. The victim ultimately died from his injuries at an area hospital. The two men were not known to one another. Through the extensive investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify the accused and obtained warrants for his arrest. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Abdur Rahman ROLAND, was located at his home in Woodbridge where he was arrested without incident. Arrested on August 14: Abdur Rahman ROLAND, 31, of 4619 Evansdale Rd in Woodbridge Charged with second-degree murder Court Date: November 12, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Davis was stabbed to death on July 14 at 2:13 a.m. in the parking lot outside the club.