Manassas distributes protective equipment to fight coronavirus

While Virginians are easing back into everyday life following the coronavirus shut down, some residents don’t have access to essential personal protective gear necessary to shield them from the virus.

In response, Manassas has been working with Virginia’s Health Equity Task Force Program to increase access to essential supplies in underserved and disadvantaged communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

Volunteers and city staff packed bags containing four masks, hand sanitizers, and public health materials that will inform residents on how to stop the spread of the virus. With a total of 5,000 on hand, so far, over 1,000 of these bags have been distributed.

The taskforce identified those in need and are working to deliver the protective equipment door-to-door. The city is not currently accepting requests for protective equipment.

“The Equity Leadership Task Force is excited to partner with the City of Manassas for our health equity reform and PPE distribution program,” stated Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer to Governor Northam in a press release. “COVID-19 cases are still increasing throughout the Commonwealth; therefore, it will take all of us wearing a mask, using appropriate hygiene practices, and staying home when we can to protect each other. Under-resourced communities have disproportionately carried the burden of COVID-19, but collaboration with localities like the City of Manassas highlight Virginia’s commitment to local-state partnerships that promote an equitable response and recovery from this deadly disease.”

To date, the commonwealth has partnered with 35 localities and over 500,000 cloth masks and 420,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been delivered to localities across the state.