Stafford woman scratches winning ticket, takes cash payout

A Stafford County woman is now a multi-millionaire.

Carla Payne purchased her winning $2.8 million ticket at Onville Kwik Stop on Onville Road in North Stafford, according to a press release from the Virginia Lottery.

The press release states:

When she scratched a Lucky 7s Cash Blowout ticket that she bought at Onville Kwik Shop on Onville Road in Stafford, she got very quiet.

“I almost passed out!” she said.

She had just discovered she won the game’s top prize: a choice of either the $2,777,777 prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,671,346 before taxes.

“I ran out to the car, jumped in and locked the doors!” she said. “It’s very surreal!”