Driver in Stafford pursuit arrested, had multiple warrants, authorities say

Sheriff’s deputies pursued a man following an attempted traffic stop on Route 17 on Wednesday.

Now, the driver, whom authorities say is a man from Manassas, faces charges.

At 12:59 a.m. on August 12 , First Sergeant Johnson observed a vehicle stopped improperly on Warrenton Road near Short Street. The first sergeant activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle pulled into the Exxon station.

However, instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle accelerated and fled northbound on Warrenton Road, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect continued along Warrenton Road, disregarding the emergency lights of the patrol car. The suspect then passed through the red light to make a U-turn at McLane Drive and headed back southbound on Warrenton Road. Deputy Vasquez arrived to assist in the pursuit and was able to get the vehicle stopped, utilizing the PIT maneuver, when it entered Olde Forge subdivision.

As the suspect vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Bellows Avenue and Olde Forge Drive, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly taken into custody by First Sergeant Johnson, Deputy Vasquez and Deputy Whitt.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Bumbrey, 44, of Manassas. Deputies learned that the car was reported stolen from Manassas and Bumbrey had several active warrants related to a pursuit in Stafford County in June of this year. A search of the vehicle yielded a suspected controlled substance. A search warrant for blood was executed at the hospital.

Bumbrey was charged with eluding, reckless driving, driving revoked DUI related, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, DUI third in five years, and several traffic offenses. He was ordered held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The active warrants for Bumbrey included eluding, driving revoked, and traffic violations, stemming from a pursuit on June 30 of this year. On that date, Deputy Assur attempted to stop Bumbrey for traffic violations near Butler Road and Carter Street. Bumbrey refused to stop and sped onto Forbes Street, before abandoning the car in Thomas Jefferson Place and fleeing on foot.

A passenger in that vehicle was arrested later that afternoon and charged with possession of a controlled substance, but Bumbrey was able to avoid capture until this incident.