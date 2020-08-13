Derek Miller

Derek D. Miller, Jr was born on June 23,1995 in Fort Belvoir, VA to Brenda Reed Miller and Derek D. Miller, Sr. Derek was raised in Prince William County attending Rippon Middle School and Forest Park High School before moving to Columbia, SC in 2008 where he attended Summit Park School and graduated from Blythewood High School in 2013. He attended Mississippi State University from 2013 – 2015.

Derek Jr enjoyed playing football; from Rippon Middle School to Mississippi State University and was a part of and Captain of his school’s football team. Derek Jr. placed joy in many people and had big dreams for life. He was full of life and business ideas. He will always be remembered as a social butterfly as he loved the life he lived as well as the people that surrounded him. Derek Jr. will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all those he touched. He will never be forgotten, and his spirit will live forever.

Derek Jr. is preceded in death by his grandmother Stephany Miller Wade, great- grandmother Margaret Miller Doughty and great-aunt Carrie Miller.

Derek Jr. is survived by his loving mother Brenda Reed Miller and father Derek D. Miller, Sr.(Charlotte), his 5 brothers; Marquis Reed, Darius Miller, Dalen Miller, Deren Miller, Dylen Miller; uncle Byron and aunt Callesha Wade of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; great aunt Tonta and uncle Gerard Marchand of Houston Texas; niece Amina Miller and nephew Montana Miller and a host of other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Derek’s life on Saturday August 15, 2020 with a viewing from 10:00 am-11:00 am with a 11:00 am Life celebration Service at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193.

Interment will follow at Dumfries Cemetery.