5 firefighters displaced after mold found in station

Five Stafford County firefighters have been displaced after mold was found at the station.

More in a press release:

On Thursday, August 13 , the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department (SCFR) was made aware of the presence of mold at Fire Station 8 located in Rock Hill, which presents an environmental health concern for the personnel assigned to the station. A contractor will be at Fire Station 8 on Friday, August 14, to evaluate the situation and recommend mitigation action.

As a precaution, personnel and the units assigned to Fire Station 8 have been relocated to neighboring stations in Garrisonville and Mountain View to allow them to continue to provide service to the Rock Hill community.

“The health and safety of our personnel is our most important priority. Their work environment must be safe in order for them to continue providing an excellent level of care and service to Stafford County,” explained Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello.

No personnel have reported any illness related to the presence of mold.