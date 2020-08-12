News

Sinkhole opens up in Manassas Park, trapping residents in neighborhood

By Potomac Local News
A flash flood created a sinkhole on Moseby Court in Manassas Park. [Photo: Manassas Park Police]

Update 1:45 p.m. 

Residents of Moseby Court can now use a path at the adjacent Stonewall Park to drive and out of their neighborhood.

The sinkhole initially prevented residents from moving in and out of their neighborhood.

Original post

A sinkhole has opened up on Moseby Court in Manassas Park following torrential rain today. The neighborhood is located just off Manassas Drive.

To get into the neighborhood, residents must cross over a tributary to the Bull Run. That stream overflowed its banks early this morning.

Multiple residents who live in townhomes on Moseby Court are trapped behind the sinkhole, unable to move their cars. We’ve asked the Manassas Park City Manager for more information on the response to this situation, and what the city is doing to help those trapped.

A flash flood created a sinkhole on Moseby Court in Manassas Park. [Photo: Manassas Park Police]
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area during the storm.

Flooding will continue to be a issue later today as storms are once again expected to bring heavy rain to the region.

Author