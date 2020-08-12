Sinkhole opens up in Manassas Park, trapping residents in neighborhood

Update 1:45 p.m.

Residents of Moseby Court can now use a path at the adjacent Stonewall Park to drive and out of their neighborhood.

The sinkhole initially prevented residents from moving in and out of their neighborhood.

Moseby Update 2: The 1 lane bypass via Stonewall Park is now opened for residents to use. Residents can access Liberia from Stonewall Road. pic.twitter.com/4343q8ogsB — City of Manassas Park (@ManassasParkGov) August 12, 2020

Original post

A sinkhole has opened up on Moseby Court in Manassas Park following torrential rain today. The neighborhood is located just off Manassas Drive.

To get into the neighborhood, residents must cross over a tributary to the Bull Run. That stream overflowed its banks early this morning.

For your safety awareness: ?Flooding / Road Hazard? Due to the torrential rains that passed through the city this morning, Moseby Court has been comprised and collapsed. Crews are on the scene.

Updates will be released when information becomes available. — City of Manassas Park (@ManassasParkGov) August 12, 2020

Multiple residents who live in townhomes on Moseby Court are trapped behind the sinkhole, unable to move their cars. We’ve asked the Manassas Park City Manager for more information on the response to this situation, and what the city is doing to help those trapped.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area during the storm.

Flash Flood Warning including Manassas VA, Buckhall VA, Sudley VA until 8:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/MfHKzzq0Vu — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 12, 2020

Flooding will continue to be a issue later today as storms are once again expected to bring heavy rain to the region.