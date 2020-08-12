Published August 12, 2020 at 4:35PM | Updated August 17, 2020 at 11:32AM

Open House: 13783 Meadowbrook Road | New deck and nice back patio

13783 Meadowbrook Road

Woodbridge, Va 22193

Neighborhood: Dale City — Mapledale

Listing Price: $355,000

Open House Saturday, August 15, 2020, 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 16, 12-4 p.m.

Nice open concept family home. Vinyl sided split foyer with attached one car garage. Two bedrooms and bath up and Two bedrooms, bath and den down.

Freshly painted

Large yard with 6FT privacy fence

Extended concrete driveway

New deck and nice back patio

Hardwood floors upstairs

For more information, please call Annia Jaffa at 914-216-9471 or visit her website: anniyeajaffa.samsonproperties.net