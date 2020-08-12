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Open House: 13783 Meadowbrook Road | New deck and nice back patio

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13783 Meadowbrook Road
Woodbridge, Va 22193
Neighborhood: Dale City — Mapledale
Listing Price: $355,000
Open House Saturday, August 15, 2020, 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 16, 12-4 p.m.

Nice open concept family home. Vinyl sided split foyer with attached one car garage. Two bedrooms and bath up and Two bedrooms, bath and den down.

  • Freshly painted
  • Large yard with 6FT privacy fence
  • Extended concrete driveway
  • New deck and nice back patio
  • Hardwood floors upstairs

For more information, please call Annia Jaffa at 914-216-9471 or visit her website: anniyeajaffa.samsonproperties.net

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