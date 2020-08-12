Open House: 13783 Meadowbrook Road | New deck and nice back patio

13783 Meadowbrook Road
Woodbridge, Va 22193
Neighborhood: Dale City — Mapledale
Listing Price: $355,000
Open House Saturday, August 15, 2020, 12 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 16, 12-4 p.m.
Nice open concept family home. Vinyl sided split foyer with attached one car garage. Two bedrooms and bath up and Two bedrooms, bath and den down.
- Freshly painted
- Large yard with 6FT privacy fence
- Extended concrete driveway
- New deck and nice back patio
- Hardwood floors upstairs
For more information, please call Annia Jaffa at 914-216-9471 or visit her website: anniyeajaffa.samsonproperties.net