Libertarian vice-presidential nominee coming to Manassas

Spike Cohen, the vice-presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party will be meeting with supporters on Friday in Manassas.

Cohen and his running mate, Dr. Jo Jorgenson, have been crossing the country rally support for their campaign. Cohen’s stop in Manassas begins a three-week bus tour across the country. The coronavirus and the nation’s response to the pandemic it sparked is a key campaign issue for the Libertarians.

“Thanks to the Centers for Disease Control effectively banning medical professionals from testing COVID patients for the first 6-8 weeks that the disease was in the US, we are now facing an unprecedented pandemic across the country. As a result of that, the Virginia government issued a lockdown, and the Rs and Ds in Congress used the statewide lockdowns as an opportunity to rob us of trillions of dollars to give to themselves and the billionaire cronies who own them, handing the rest of us $1,200, as well as the bill for all of it, with interest,” Cohen states in an email to Potomac Local News, referring to the CARES Act bailout approved by Congress in April.

The pandemic leveled the playing field for the election, said Cohen because it prevented large campaign gatherings for fear of contracting the novel virus. Both Republicans and Democrats are forced to limit their campaigning to small live groups and shift campaign activities online.

Third-party candidates such as those from the Libertarian Party and the Green Party have had a tough time in presidential races in recent history. Lack of attention from major media outlets, issues with ballot access, and limited funding, when compared to the two major parties, have hampered the third-party campaign eleciton hopes .

Cohen anticipates that the Libertarian Party will be on the ballot in all 50 states in this election.

Born Jeremy Cohen in Baltimore, the vice-presidential candidate founded a web design company in 1999 from which he retired from three years ago. Cohen now devotes his time as a co-owner of podcasting platform Muddied Waters Media, and hosts two podcasts: My Fellow Americans and the Muddy Waters of Freedom.

Cohen uses both shows to promote his views of which according to the campaign website he shares with Dr. Jorgenson is “ a vision of common-sense Libertarian solutions that will make us all more free, safe and prosperous.”

Cohen will be appearing at the Eavesdrop Brewery on Friday, August 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The brewery is located at 7223 Centreville Road in Manassas