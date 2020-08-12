Hispanics in region hit hard by coronavirus; Manassas loses hotspot status

Hispanics in Manassas, much like the rest of the U.S., have a high prevalence of coronavirus cases.

After partnering with the CDC to conduct a survey of potential coronavirus patients, Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher told the Manassas City Council on July 27 that many city residents have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Coronavirus case numbers from neighboring Prince William County illustrate the problem. Nearly 5,000 Hispanics have contracted the disease, and 65 have died.

Hispanics in Prince William County fall second to whites as the most susceptible to dying from the disease, according to figures presented to the Board of County Supervisors.

In Manassas, the coronavirus survey found that many Hispanic residents have lost work due to the virus.

“Loss of jobs or reduced wages are substantially impacting this community,” Ansher said. “[A] need for community resources like free healthcare and food banks may continue to increase if jobs remain impacted.”

When it comes to protecting their families from contracting the virus, many were unaware that they could use diluted bleach as a cleaning product. Some could not afford hand sanitizer, Ansher added.

More than 20 city residents have died since the pandemic began in March. There have been 1,670 cases of the virus, with more than 120 hospitalizations.

The June survey of Hispanic households in Manassas conducted by the health district aimed to educate Hispanics about the virus, learn how the health district can better communicate with the Hispanic community about stopping the spread of the virus, as well as promoting protections for essential workers who still work on job sites during the pandemic.

“While a high proportion of respondents know and are engaging in mask-wearing, prevention strategies like frequent hand washing and social distancing were not reported as frequently,” Ansher states in an email.

When the survey began, the CDC named Manassas a coronavirus hot spot. Today, the city no longer holds that designation as the case numbers have decreased.

The survey also found a greater need for food distribution in the community. Since the onset of the pandemic, the region’s Community Feeding Taskforce has provided over 4.6 million meals to area residents in need through the help of partners like Prince William Food Rescue.