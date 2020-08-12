Free coronavirus tests offered in Prince William, Manassas this weekend

As coronavirus case counts rise in Virginia, free coronavirus testing is being offered in Prince William County and Manassas.

The tests are free to anyone living within Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas City Regions, and are being conducted via test via drive-thru or walk-up. Those receiving a test must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address to receive their results.

The testing consists of ‘swabbing the patient’s nose and throat,’ according to the Prince William County Government.

Testing will be offered at these locations:

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Rd, Dale City, VA 22193. Start Time 8:30 AM

Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Start Time 1:30 PM.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd, Manassas, VA 20109. Start Time 1:30 PM.

Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Start Time 5:30 PM.

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Development Services Building, 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Start Time 8:30 AM.

According to the Center for Diseases Control, those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been tested should stay home. The symptoms consist of fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, muscle or body ache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

More information on testing can be found here. More information on COVID-19 can be found here.