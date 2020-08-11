Woodbridge carnival sparks call for crackdown on large events

Powers Great American Midways erected its carnival in Jefferson Plaza, next to Todos Supermarket in Marumsco Plaza on Route 1 in Woodbridge. It’s a mix of rides, like the Ferris Wheel, swings, and that spinning spaceship that makes you feel sick once the ride comes to a complete stop.

Prince William County issued the permit for the carnival — one of at least two that has sprung up in the county this summer.

“This year has been very limited as lots of events have been canceled,” said Marc Janis, a carnival spokesman.” Thanks to local government and CDC guidelines, we’ve been able to set up.”

Before anyone can enter, masks are required, and their temperatures must be checked the door to ensure customers are not running a fever. The procedure is similar to walking into the county courthouse or going to the Apple Store in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

There’s also a cop on how many people can enter the fair — 250, says Janis. About 50 hand sanitizing stations are set up for people to use, and seats on rides will be spaced out to allow for social distancing, he adds.

He likens his to other businesses like Target or Walmart, which have stayed open during the pandemic but have put in place restrictions on proper distancing, mask rules, and directional signs on floors to keep people from congregating in the same areas.

“If [people] uncomfortable and don’t want to come, that’s a personal choice,” said Janis.

The carnival has made Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin uncomfortable. She issued a statement about the fair in her district, noting she’s received multiple complaints about the carnival in town.

“Unfortunately, under the Governor’s current orders regarding the various phases in which the economy is allowed to operate during COVID-19, the carnival is allowed to take place because it complies within the parameters regarding large gatherings,” penned Franklin.

In May, Dale City and Woodbridge had the most reported cases of coronavirus in the state.

That’s a fact that Janis said he wasn’t aware of when the carnival decided to come to Woodbridge.

While the carnival is permitted under the governor’s reopening guidelines, Franklin says she’ll pressure local lawmakers to allow localities like Prince William County to limit events large events.

“I have also been in touch with the Governor’s office regarding my concerns and will send a formal letter with my request,” said Franklin.

The carnival runs through Sunday, August 16. It’s open today through Thursday 6 t0 11 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday 3 to 11 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person.