Fire crews called to Waffle House for HAZMAT situation

Fire and rescue crews report a HAZMAT incident that occurred at a Waffle House restaurant in southern Stafford County about 6 o’clock Monday evening.

More in a press release:

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, August 10, units with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported hazardous materials spill in the 00 block of Civilian Street.

The caller reported de-limer mixed with Clorox bleach while cleaning coffee pots, producing chlorine gas. The only two occupants of the building self-evacuated and were evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene and decontaminated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Due to the nature of the call, the Virginia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) called in the Regional Hazardous Materials Team, which is staffed by the Fredericksburg Fire Department to assist in mitigating the situation.

While crews work to control the situation, Civilian Street is closed from Celebrate Virginia Parkway to the Celebrate Virginia North Shopping Center. Additionally, Celebrate Virginia Parkway is closed from Warrenton Road (Route 17) to Civilian Street.

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department requests community members avoid the area for their safety and the safety of crews working. Stafford County Fire and Rescue units on scene were assisted by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the Fredericksburg Fire Department.