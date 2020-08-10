On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Thang Duc Nguyen, a loving husband and father, passed away in Fairfax Hospital, Virginia with his wife and son surrounding him at the age of 52.

Thang was born October 15, 1967 in Saigon, Vietnam. On August 3, 1996, he married his old high school sweetheart, Chieu Mai Le. They welcomed their baby boy, Alexander DucUy Nguyen on January 9, 2004.

Thang enjoyed a fulfilling, active life that included travelling, playing billiards, watching movies and listening to music.

Thang was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and loyal friend. Thang was

predeceased by his parents, Thao Duc Nguyen and Lien Chau Dang. He will be missed by his wife Chieu, his son Alexander DucUy, his brothers, sister, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 11:30 AM. A cremation will follow at 1:30 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193, (703) 680-1234