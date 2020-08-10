Constance Louise Bell

Constance “Connie” Louise Bell, 82, of Virginia was welcomed into Heaven on August 6th, 2020. She was born July 16, 1938 to the late Joseph Pierson, Sr and Rose Pierson.

Connie spent her time raising four children and taking care of her husband. She was an Army wife, spending time with her husband and raising children in Japan, Hawaii, Germany, and settling in Woodbridge, Virginia for the second time in 1976. She enjoyed attending and volunteering at church, spending time with family, gardening, and being outdoors. She often brightened people’s day by giving them fresh flowers from her garden. She was a gentle soul with a compassionate heart. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and provide an open ear. She spent countless hours volunteering at school and often looked out for neighbors and their children. She was very protective of her children and grandchildren. It was comforting knowing the grandchildren were well taken care of in her nurturing hands.

Connie was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bennett Bell Sr, whom she was married to for 47 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Joseph Pierson, and her four siblings, Thomas Pierson, Rose Giery, Joseph Pierson, and William Pierson.

Connie is survived by her four children, Bennett Bell and wife Joyce, Constance Padilla and husband Benjamin, Joseph Bell and wife Barbara, and Rose Yorke and husband Joseph. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter- Adam, Ryan, Jordan, Holly, Zachary, Kyle, Nicholas, Justin, Laura, Joe, and Selene.

The family would like to thank Capital Caring Hospice staff who have been very supportive and compassionate. Many thanks to Maria with hospice as well as Colleen, her nurse, Pastor James and Linda. We appreciate her morning caretaker prior to hospice, Lucy, as well as the Adult Day Health Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Capital Caring or the Alzheimer’s Association.