Manassas voter registrar working to calm fears of voter fraud

This November will be one unlike any other. Several localities in Virginia are encouraging the electorate to vote by mail to make sure the spread of the coronavirus does not infect voters or the democratic process.

In Manassas, voters will have the option via postcard to select whether or not they can apply for a ballot this November. Voters will be able to cast absentee ballots starting on Sept. 19, 45 days before the election.

The Manassas voter registrar’s office will offer in-person absentee voting on Saturday, October 24, and 31.

Many voters on both sides are afraid that voting by mail will affect the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election or that fraud will be committed. Manassas Voter Registrar Susan Reed is trying to calm those fears.

“Voting by mail is very safe, fraud is very low,” said Reed, who has more than 16 years of experience. “I would highly encourage voters to vote [from] home-and apply ASAP.”

Manassas is also expected to begin pre-processing ballots if there is a high influx of mail-ins, falling in line with Fairfax and Loudoun counties which regularly pre-process absentee ballots due to their respective sizes.

“This year, absentee ballots will likely determine the 2020 election. I understand that people like going into the polling location and physically casting their ballot on Election Day but this year, voting in-person on election day could be arduous, as long lines form as people socially distance themselves from one another,” said Congressman Robert Wittnan (R-Va. 1)

Wittman urged voters to cast an absentee ballot early in the voting season.

His opponent, Qasim Rashid, notes the U.S. Postal Service may be strained due to a high number of ballots being processed through the mail system.

“All folks are going to need to vote by mail, especially our senior citizens. Those who are more vulnerable, or have an immune issue, or have some type of aggravating issue that makes them more susceptible to the virus….” said Rashid.

Manassas voters that decide to brave the expected long lines at the polls to vote in-person have also been guaranteed that it will be a safe and smooth process. Masks will be required at each polling location, as well as sanitizer provided. The voting booths will also be cleaned frequently during Election Day.

This story has been corrected.