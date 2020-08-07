Here’s a look at this week’s construction hot spots in the Fredericksburg/Stafford County region, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Mobile single lane closure between these interchanges to collect soil samples as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project .

Exit 133 (Route 17) FULL TRAFFIC STOP

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Starting at 10 p.m., double lane closures will occur overnight near Exit 133 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., there will be brief, intermittent full traffic stops to allow crews to remove an overhead sign. All I-95 northbound traffic will be stopped up to 30 minutes at a time. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. If this work zone is cancelled for inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., Single lane closure to install work zone barrier for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure near the Exit 140 interchange for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Crews will be installing work zone barrier.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday, Midnight – 10 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure. Crews will shift work zone barrier as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

I-95 Northbound & Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Mile Marker 121

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at the following overpasses to allow crews to conduct a routine bridge safety inspection:

Harrison Road – Mile Marker 128

Route 17 (Mills Drive) – Mile marker 125

Guinea Station Road – Mile marker 121

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mowing. Mobile, single lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Route 17 (Warrenton Road) and American Legion Road.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Right lane closure on Route 1 northbound between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Road for tree removal.

Route 17 at Lendall Lane

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Be alert to crews and equipment on Route 17 at the Lendall Lane and Solomon Drive intersection for traffic signal work.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pipe installation. Expect one-way alternating traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Raven Road.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Tuesday, 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Mowing. Mobile, single lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Caroline County and the City of Fredericksburg.

Route 1

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound to allow crews to inspect the I-95 bridges.

Route 2

Thursday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Mowing. Mobile, single lane closure on Route 2 between Caroline County and the City of Fredericksburg.

Route 17

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mowing. Mobile, single lane closure on Route 17 between Route 17 (Mills Drive) and Supply Road in Caroline County.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Mowing. Mobile, single lane closure on Route 17 (Mills Drive) between Route 1 and Caroline County line.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mobile, single lane closure for shoulder repairs between Lanes Corner Road and Lawyers Road.

Route 606 (Morris Road)

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mobile, single lane closure for shoulder repairs between Courthouse Road and Route 1.

Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pipe installation. Expect one-way alternating traffic as crews install several drainage pipes between the I-95 overpass and Flippo Drive.

Route 612 (Stubbs Bridge Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for repairs to bridge over Lake Anna.

Route 639 (Leavells Road)

Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Debris pickup. Mobile, single lane closure on Leavells Road between Courthouse Road and Harrison Road.

Route 1280 (Taft Drive)

Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Road closure to through traffic for a drainage pipe replacement. Motorists should follow posted detour route posted in work zone.