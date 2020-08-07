Cases of drugs, fraud, a hit and run, larceny, and threats occurred in Stafford County all on Thursday, August 6, according to a Sheriff’s Office Incident Report.

The details of the events are as follows:

“DRUGS

Sleep Inn, 595 Warrenton Road, 8/6, 7:05 a.m. While patrolling the hotel parking lot, Deputy

Gildea discovered a subject on the ground sleeping between two vehicles. The subject was

identified as Jonathan Morris, 30, of Woodford. Morris had a suspected controlled substance and

paraphernalia in his pockets. Morris was charged with possession of a controlled substance and

possession of controlled paraphernalia and turned over to staff of the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

FRAUD

200 Block of Garrisonville Road, 8/6, 4:15 p.m. Resident reported receiving a phone call from

Virginia Power demanding payment or the utility would be turned off in 45 minutes. The resident

determined it was a scam and contacted the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under

investigation.

HIT AND RUN

Hickory Lane, 8/6, 6:40 p.m. Resident reported her mailbox was struck by a vehicle earlier in the

day. Camera footage revealed an older model, silver Honda Odyssey struck the mailbox and left

the scene. The Odyssey suffered a broken tail light during the incident. Anyone with information

is asked to contact Deputy Vaughn at 540-658-4400.

LARCENY

Antietam Loop, 8/6, 9:47 a.m. Resident reported sometime the previous night the driver’s side

mirror of his vehicle was removed. The vehicle had been parked in front of a home along the

street. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy D.J.

Taylor at 540-658-4400.

Olympic Drive, 8/6, 12:07 p.m. Resident observed a strange vehicle pull up to the mailbox and

take the outgoing mail. The post office confirmed the vehicle did not belong to the mail carrier.

The incident is under investigation.

THREATS

Coal Landing Road, 8/6, 1:33 p.m. Resident reported receiving a phone call from an out-of-state

number, and the caller claimed to be holding her family member hostage. The caller demanded

money or he would harm the family member. The resident recognized the call as a scam and

notified the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.”