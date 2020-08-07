Ronald Allan Briggs of Woodbridge, VA, a dedicated husband, retired federal employee, and lover of baseball, passed away after fighting a brave battle against colon cancer, on the morning of August 4, 2020.

Ron was born in St. Paul, MN on March 2, 1961, to Ronald Clarendon Briggs, a mining engineer, and Almedia Jane Briggs, a registered nurse. The family headed to Maryland just outside Washington DC during young Ronnie’s early years, eventually returning to Minnesota where he graduated from Burnsville High School in 1979.

After graduating from Brown Institute for Radio and Television, he embarked on a broadcasting career and anchored the local news in Glendive, Montana. He eventually left small-town life and pursued an adventure with the US Navy, where he served aboard the battleship USS New Jersey (BB-62). During his deployment, the battleship was directed to Beirut, Lebanon, where they provided the firepower and casualty assistance that followed the attack on the US Embassy in April of 1983. After his enlistment, he returned to Maryland, where he would begin an impressive career in the Federal government serving as a Human Resources and Training Officer; retiring in March 2019 with 35 years of service. Ron’s work allowed him to serve in various capacities, and the opportunity to serve overseas in Central Asia.

Ron’s dedication to service was only rivaled by his dedication as a husband. Ron and Patty were married on September 20, 1997. Together they traveled through Europe and Asia and built a life full of love. They enjoyed Pittsburgh Steelers football and the Penguins-Capitals hockey rivalry. They were enthusiastic season ticket holders of Washington Nationals and loved the Frederick Keys in Frederick, MD. He was also a strong follower of Jesus and his love of the church included singing in the choir at Old Bridge United Methodist in Woodbridge, VA. His infectious laugh and glowing smile could fill any room and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Patricia S. (Gillespie) Briggs, his mother Almedia Jane Snape, his younger brother Philip, wife Dana, niece Emma, nephew Jack, and a furry and adorable pup named Oreo Cookie. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald C. Briggs and his Stepfather William Snape.

A personal prayer service will be led by Pastor Bert Robinson who will share scripture and comforting words for immediate family. A larger celebration of Ron’s life will be planned after COVID restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer; Old Bridge United Methodist in Woodbridge, VA; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1503; American Legion, Post 364; or a charity of your choice.