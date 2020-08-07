Prince William Human Rights Commission honored for work with students

Human Rights Student Leadership Council received an award in recognition for its work with 34 students over the summer, in its efforts in promoting diversity in cultures and the importance of human rights.

Here is what was released to us by authorities in a press release:

Prince William County is pleased to announce that the Virginia Association of Counties has recognized it with a “Best Achievement Award for the Human Rights Student Leadership Council.” The Prince William Human Rights Commission launched the council, designed for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

Its purpose is to engage students in community leadership development opportunities, have them participate in dialogues on diversity, and develop an understanding and appreciation of the cultural differences of others. Council participants interact with local, state, and federal human rights professionals in government and the community and students from various cultures and social groups.

“Prince William County’s entry is the type of powerful program that really makes a difference. The program was started to assist high school students better understand local, state, and federal government policies through the lens of human and civil rights,” said Dr. Sheryl Bailey, visiting professor of practice at Virginia Tech and a judge at the award ceremony. “It has created a connection between students and their community and has proven to positively impact their overall success in school, as well as teaching them how to be productive citizens.”

Through the Achievement Awards, VACo recognizes excellence in local government programs. The organization received 76 submissions for the 2020 awards and selected 21 recipients whose entries focused on addressing the issues of inclusion, belonging, and reconciliation.

This is the twenty-first award Prince William County has received in the 18-year history of the program. Visit vaco.org to view all of the 2020 Achievement Award recipients.