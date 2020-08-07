Here is where you can help volunteer during the pandemic

For residents of local areas looking for volunteer opportunities to help out their community, Program Director of Volunteer Prince William, Jan F. Hawkins has announced areas in need of volunteers.

Here is where your help is greatly appreciated, according to Hawkins:

The Community Feeding Taskforce needs volunteers to help in their Manassas food warehouse on weekdays. Must be between ages 18-55 and able to lift up to 40 pounds. This is a wonderful way to fulfill required hours, while at the same time helping vulnerable families get the food they need during COVID-19! Please contact Shelley at 703.369.5292, ext. 2 or email [email protected] to learn more.

* Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

* ACTS needs volunteers to assist staff in opening the ACTS Thrift Store to the public. Volunteers will work in a warehouse setting at the ACTS Thrift Store Donation Center located at 17690 Main Street, Dumfries. Thrift Store Donation Center volunteers primarily sort through donations and prepare them for sale in the Thrift Store. Note: All volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org prior to volunteering. If you are healthy, between 18 and 55 and able to lift 20 pounds or more, they need your help! Please contact the Thrift Store at 703.221.3298 or email Luke at [email protected] to let them know your availability.

* American Red Cross is in dire need of blood at this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110, will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, August 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Red Cross follows all CDC, FDA, and FEMA guidelines and the Blood Drives have been labeled an Essential Activity. Please visit rcblood.org to sign up for a time slot. Questions? Call the church office 703.368.4783 and leave a message; calls will be returned.

* American Red Cross is also in need of volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

* House of Mercy is preparing kids to go Back to School, and they’re looking for donations of school supplies, as well as new shoes for both kids and adults. Donated items can be dropped off at their offices, 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109, before August 10. Please call 703.659.1636 or visit houseofmercyva.org to learn more.

* Novant Health UVA Health System invites artists and budding artists to submit artwork for an upcoming exhibit at the Prince William Medical Center/Haymarket Medical Center titled “COVID 19: How We Became Stronger Together”. Paintings, photographs, and drawings will all be considered. Artwork can be any favorite subject that inspires you at this difficult time. Artwork should be framed using wire hanger. Artwork accepted until August 15. For more detailed information contact Liz at [email protected] or call 703.369.8173.

* Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) can still use volunteer Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at pwfoodrescue.org. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.

* Prince William Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful are joining forces for their Fix-it-Fair on October 17 in conjunction with Prince William Recycles Day. Handy, tinkerer volunteers are needed-if you like to repair small appliances, clocks, jewelry etc. you would help promote reuse practices to reduce waste. Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse. Social distancing will be enforced to maximize the safety of fixers, volunteers and attendees. Please send an email to [email protected] with your name, phone and fix-it specialties.

* The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge [Lake Ridge] 22192. Please email Angela at [email protected] or call 202.345.2238 to learn more.

* The shelter at SERVE has a need for donations of new pillows to help the 92 residents (adults and children) get a good night’s sleep as they rebuild their lives. Other needs include paper products, toiletries, diapers, cleaning supplies and masks. Please contact Julie at [email protected] for more information.

* Serve Our Willing Warriors in Haymarket needs volunteers age 21 and up to directly assist Warrior families during their check in and check out at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. Volunteers should be available Wednesday and/or Friday mornings. Just an hour of your time will be a meaningful way to thank our veterans who have given so much for our country! Please contact Sarah at [email protected] for more information

* StreetLight Community Ministries urgently needs donations of nonperishable food for their Food Pantry so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* USO Quantico West is recruiting volunteers to help with special events, work the front desk, or simply provide a friendly, listening ear to a service member in need. It’s a wonderful way to help and thank a service member for all they do for our freedom! Please contact Yanci at [email protected] for more information on how you can get involved.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call the wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.