Governor Ralph Northam announced today, August 7, that there will be a temporary statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings. This decision comes after the 4-month federal eviction moratorium and unemployment benefits expired.

The details of the decision are as follows:

“The moratorium, which will begin on Monday, August 10, and remains in effect through Monday, September 7, halts all eviction proceedings related to failure to pay rent. Governor Northam requested this moratorium in a letter to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons on July 24,” said to Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s Press Secretary. ” “Today’s decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing. As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of Virginians without federal housing protection or unemployment relief, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes. I am grateful to the Virginia Supreme Court for granting this order, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants,” said Northam.

On June 29, Northam launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), which provides an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for Virginia households facing eviction and foreclosure due to COVID-19. Eligibility and application information for the RMRP is available here.

Tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they are able. Visit StayHomeVirginia.com for additional information and resources on tenant rights.