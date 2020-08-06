Stafford wins grant, to launch app with deals for local tourists

Stafford County will launch an a phone app that will provide discounts at wineries, breweries, and restaurants, and other tourist destinations in the county.

The new app will be funded with a $10,000 grant the county received from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s WanderLove Recovery Grant Program. The funds were made available to multiple jurisdictions, to organizations responsible for marketing areas to potential visitors to increase tourism in a region.

The grantors gave preference to areas that have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, in order to fund recovery marketing initiatives, according to a Stafford County press release. A total of $870,000 in marketing grant funds were awarded to 90 destination marketing organizations as part of the grant program.

“We are proud to receive this grant from the State of Virginia to support our tourism program”, stated Lisa Logan, Tourism Manager for Stafford County. “This additional funding will support our leisure travel marketing efforts. We are eager to launch this initiative during a vital time in our economy.”

The new savings pass app is available at explore.tourstafford.com

Stafford County is known as the boyhood home of the George Washington. Tourists can visit a replica of this childhood home on his family farm overlooking the Rappahannock River, at Ferry Farm located at 268 Kings Highway in Stafford County. In the last decade, Stafford guides the local tourism economy through its history, local wineries and breweries, arts and culture, sports, and more recently, outdoor recreation.