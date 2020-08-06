Police search for house party stabbing suspect

A man who tried to break up a fight at a house party was stabbed in the back.

Police were called on Saturday, August 1 at 10:45 p.m. to a home in the 8000 block of Clifton Street near Manassas, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound in his back.

Police learned the victim was trying to leave the house through the basement exit, an argument started for an unknown reason and escalated. Police say the victim tried to break up the fight and he ended up getting stabbed in the upper body.

Police used K-9 unit to search for a suspect but came up empty.

Yefer Rigoberto Alveraz Garay, 26, of the 100 block of Kent Drive in Manassas Park is wanted in connection to the stabbing. He’s described him as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds.

He faces malicious wounding by mob charge. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcgov.org.