2 young bald eagles were nursed back to health, released

Two young bald eagles have returned to the wild after being nursed back to health from an injury that police say must have occurred from them falling out of a tree during a storm.

More in a press release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is happy to report two young bald eagles that were rescued earlier this year, have been released back into the wild. On May 19, 2020, Animal Control Sgt. Anthony McCall responded to a residence on Aquia Creek after the homeowner discovered two bald eagles in the yard that could not fly.

With the assistance of the homeowner, Sgt. McCall was able to capture both bald eagles and discovered they were approximately one month old. It is believed the eagles fell from their nest during a storm the night before.

The juvenile eagles were turned over to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the largest wildlife teaching hospital in the world. The Wildlife Center cared for the two female bald eagles until they were ready to be released into the wild. Earlier this morning the Wildlife Center transported the birds back to the location of their capture on Aquia Creek. With a small group to watch, including Sgt. McCall, the eagles were released and took flight into the wooded area.

Sgt. McCall has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 13 years and this makes 19 bald eagles that he

has rescued, earning him the nickname of “the eagle whisperer.” The Stafford Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Sgt. McCall, the Wildlife Center of Virginia, and the homeowners for their work to ensure these bald eagles could return to the wild.”