Northern Virginia Transportation Authorities are funding three transportation projects in Prince William County with a total of $110 million.

These projects will improve traffic flow and how much funding is going into each, a county spokesman says.

“U.S. 1 Widening in the Town of Dumfries

NVTA allocated $78 million to fully fund construction to widen about two miles of U.S. 1 to three lanes in each direction between Brady’s Hill Road and Va. 234. The project will include a shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path along the southbound side of the new Fraley Boulevard alignment and will include a sidewalk along the northbound side. Roughly 28,000 vehicles per day use that section of road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation website.

The project, which also includes the widening of the bridge crossing Quantico Creek, will reduce congestion, increase capacity, and improve accessibility and safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Rebuilding and widening the road over Quantico Creek additionally aims to minimize flooding.

Preliminary engineering, rights-of-way, and utility relocation, totaling $52 million, were previously funded primarily by the NVTA, along with some state and federal funding, to bring the total cost of the project to $130 million. Design is ongoing with construction set to start as early as 2023.

Summit School Road and Telegraph Road

The NVTA also awarded $24 million to fully fund the extension of Summit School Road, where it ends at Kinnicutt Drive, to connect with Telegraph Road, north of the Horner Road Park-and-Ride lot entrance. The project also includes widening Telegraph Road between Caton Hill Road and Prince William Parkway. This project will ease traffic and improve flow in the Woodbridge area by relieving commuter congestion in the vicinity of the park-and-ride lot area. The project will also continue a sidewalk and multi-use path along the corridor.

North Woodbridge

Another $8 million from the NVTA is funding North Woodbridge mobility improvements, which will extend Annapolis Way to connect U.S. 1 to Gordon Boulevard (Va. 123). This roadway extension will lay the foundation for the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan internal road network and increase accessibility in this intensive multi-modal area, which includes the Woodbridge VRE Station, I-95, U.S. 1 and the Route 123 Commuter Lot.

According to an NVTA press release, the projects within Prince William County will not only help the county, but the region at large, by improving traffic flow to ease congestion.

The NVTA is a regional body that plans and manages public funds for transportation projects designed to reduce congestion throughout the region.

Through the new funding program, NVTA is investing $539M in regionally significant projects located across Northern Virginia, benefiting Prince William County and the region at large. With the adoption of the FY2020-2025 Six Year Program, and implementation of its four previous funding programs, NVTA is advancing 106 regional multimodal transportation projects, totaling nearly $2.5 billion, for congestion reduction throughout the region.”