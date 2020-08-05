Prince William ‘Fix-It Fair’ needs fixers for October event

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful are holding a fix-it fair, and fixers are needed.

This event will take place on October 17, 2020, from 10 am to 4 pm, in conjunction with Prince William Recycles Day. Residents will have the opportunity to bring items for repair and reuse.

“A fix-it-fair provides a convenient way for people to make their “it’s in good shape, except” items useable again and this reduces wastes and promotes reuse,” said Prince William County Solid Waste Division Chief Tom Smith.

The fix-it-fair is recruiting “fixers” and will offer a stipend to cover the time and materials they provide. Those who are interested can email [email protected] with their name, phone number, and “fix-it specialties.”

“…if you’re a “fixer: of things like jewelry, clothing, small furniture and appliances, bicycles, shoes, umbrellas, glasses, ceramics, and other portable items, your talents are needed,” said in a press release by the Prince William Solid Waste Division.

Social distancing measures will be in place to protect “fixers,” volunteers, and attendees.

The Prince William Solid Waste Division provides solid waste management, recycling, composting, and waste resource education to the county. It is part of the Prince William County Public Works Department.

Keep Prince William Beautiful is a non-profit environmental organization that partners with residents, businesses, and the government to educate and inspire people to be environmental stewards.

The county originally planned to host its fix-it fair in the spring but delayed the event due to the coronavirus.