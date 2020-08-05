Police in Manassas adopted “8 Can’t Wait” reform guidelines meant to serve as principles in communities across the U.S.

On Monday, July 27, city police chief Douglas Keen addressed City Council before it adopted a resolution “to acknowledge that the City of Manassas, Virginia supports the 21st century policing principles and participation in the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies accreditation process so that the City of Manassas Police Department remains a model agency for modern policing in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The proclamation comes as the police department received began its reaccreditation process in June. It’s a process the department goes through every four years.

The new policing principles include:

Banning police chokeholds and other neck restraints,

Required de-escalation training to eliminate, where possible, the need to use force

Reasonable verbal warning before the use of deadly force,

Exhausting reasonable alternatives before the use of deadly force,

Committing to intervening, stopping and reporting the use of excessive force by other law enforcement officers,

Restriction on shooting at moving vehicles,

Development of best practices for Use of Force continuum

Requiring comprehensive reporting of incidents involving the use of force, or threatened use of force

“This is kind of setting the foundation for the future of the police department with our shared vision,” said Keen.

Manassas in recent months has been the scene of both Black Lives Matter protests and riots, forcing police on May 30 to confront a mob that shattered the glass on multiple storefronts, and looted a Walmart on Liberia Avenue. Following the confrontation, Keen told the city council he and his fellow officers became chased by rioters into the Battery Heights neighborhood, where they hunkered down and feared for their safety.

Keen later corrected his statement and said they weren’t chased, but rather took refuge in the neighborhood until backup arrived from the Virginia State Police.

“These are tough times, these are particularly tough times for police departments,” said Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe. “I see stuff that’s gone on in other communities, and it never even… crosses my brain that that could possibly happen here in regards to policing and police activities.”

The city’s police department has been independently accredited since 2001.