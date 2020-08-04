Ronald Jackson Ferguson, Sr., 87, passed away at home with his family on August 4, 2020. Ronald leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons Ronald J. Ferguson, Jr. (Mary Catherine Ferguson) and John H. Ferguson (Katherine Marie Ferguson); his brother, Perry O. Ferguson; his 6 grandchildren; and his 10 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents John William Ferguson and Annie Kate Ferguson; his son Larry Gregory Ferguson; his sisters, Wilma McBride and Shirley Mitchem; his brother, Clyde Ferguson; and a great grandson.

A Memorial Gathering for Ronald will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193.