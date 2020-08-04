Prince William students to take SAT, ACT tests in person

Students in Prince William County Public Schools will not be returning to school for in-person learning in August — but they will line up for the SAT.

In August, September, October, November, and December, Prince William County high schools will be hosting the SAT and ACT tests in-person, with ‘guidelines for safety to include cleaning procedures, physical distancing, and the use of face coverings,’ according to Diana Gulotta, Prince William County Schools Director of Communications Services.

These tests come after the Prince William County School Board decided to have students participate in virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school, from September 8 to October 30.

“Special precautions will be taken to ensure student safety during any SAT or ACT test administration session. Social distancing protocols will be followed as prescribed by the Virginia Department of Education and Prince William County Public Schools,” stated a press release from Prince William County Schools. “We’ve updated our health and saftey measures for weekend SAT administration, including a requirement for staff and students to wear a mask […] during the test and sit at least 6 feet apart during testing,” stated a press release from The College Board, the company that creates and administers the SAT.

While holding multiple standardized tests in-person may seem contradictory to the school division’s virtual learning policy, it is within reopening phase guidelines, according to Gulotta. According to Phase III of Governor Ralph Northam’s plan for reopening Virginia schools ‘in-person instruction may be offered for all students, however, physical distancing measures should be implemented.’

In March, when Virginia was in Phase 1 of the plan, county schools shuttered on March 13, and Superintendant Dr. Steven L. Walts canceled the March SAT administration out of concern for student safety.

“[These tests are occurring because] the phase restrictions have changed over time,” said Gulotta.

Aside from the phase guidelines, the smaller number of students who will take the in-person test makes testing safer, according to Gulotta. High school juniors and seniors take the tests to apply to a 4-year college or university, and they make up only 15% of the school division’s student population.

The testing dates and locations are as follows:

SAT

-Battlefield High School: October 3.

-Brentsville District High School: August 29, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-C.D. Hylton Senior High School: August 29, September 26, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Charles J. Colgan High School: October 3 and November 7.

-Forest Park High School: August 29, September 26, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Freedom High School: August 29, September 26, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Gar-Field High School: September 26, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Osbourn Park High School: August 29, September 26, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Patriot High School: October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Potomac High School: August 29, September 26, and November 7.

-Unity Reed High School: September 26, October 3, November 7, and December 5.

-Woodbridge High School: December 5.

ACT

-C.D. Hylton Senior High School: December 12.

-Forest Park High School: September 12, October 24, and December 12.

-Freedom High School: September 12, October 24, and December 12.

-Gar-Field High School: October 24, and December 12.

-Potomac High School: December 12.

Information on registering for these tests can be found here and here.

Students have not set foot into a school building since early March when Gov. Northam ordered schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.