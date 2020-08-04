Prince William reschedules National Night Out to Oct. 6

Prince William police will observe the 36th-annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, a month later than planned.

It had originally been planned for this evening.

The postponement was announced on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, which brought several inches of rain to our region.

National Night Out is an event meant to bring the police department closer to its citizens and vice versa to show that this relationship is essential to a neighborhood’s quality of life.

While residents will not be able to enter police vehicles compared to other years due to the coronavirus pandemic, police will still host motorcade stops to talk to residents of the communities. These events are coordinated by the Crime Prevention Unit of the police department along with the Crime Prevention Council.

Prince William Police Department urges citizens to lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights, and spend the evening with their neighbors and law enforcement on October 6, 2020. Any questions on this event can be answered by calling the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.