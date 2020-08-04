Occoquan cancels Riverfest, fall craft show after initially postponing due to virus

Occoquan will try again next year.

The town has canceled its Riverfest and Craft Show that was set to take place on September 27 and 28 due to the concerns over the coronavirus. is canceled this year. The Riverfest event was slated to replace the town’s annual spring craft show, which in recent years had seen a drop in attendance.

Back in April, town officials said they were pushing back the end of summer event to fall and combining Riverfest with the annual fall craft show due to health and safety reasons the pandemic has caused. Now, with social distancing orders still in place, officials at Occoquan have decided to postpone the Riverfest event until Summer 2021.

“As we head into a new season together, we resolve to keep Occoquan thriving…we continue to provide opportunities to visit and enjoy Occoquan safely,” states town activities coordinator Julie Little.

Little encouraged customers to call ahead to their favorite shops in town to pick up orders in lieu of the annual craft show. Traditionally, the spring and fall craft shows bring in the majority of funding the town uses for its annual operating budget.

The town of Occoquan is located just off Interstate 95 exit 160, on the Occoquan River.

While the craft show is canceled, farmer’s markets in Dale City and Manassas are open and urge customers to visit to practice social distancing along with wearing masks while visiting.

The nearby Dale City market is open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has temporarily been relocated to the Richard G. Pfitzner Stadium, behind the Prince Willaim County Government Center in Woodbridge.

In Manassas, farmer’s markets are held Thursday and Saturday. The Thursday market is located at the Harris Pavilion in Downtown Manassas and the Saturday market is located at the Prince William Commuter Lot across from the Baldwin Elementary School.

Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.