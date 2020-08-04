Manassas man killed in shooting, suspect sought

A Manassas man and another man is in stable condition after a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 30

Police were called at 10:12 p.m. to the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court where they found two men were located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police used trauma kits to render first aid to both victims until rescue personnel arrived and took both men to area hospitals.

Tommy Cambell, 49, was pronounced dead and a second unidentified victim was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition, according to police.

Christopher Buckner, 31, of Manassas Park has been identified as the shooter and is wanted for murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of usage of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Anyone with information on Buckner can contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000.