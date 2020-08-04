Albert Leroy Stambaugh

Albert Leroy (Roy) Stambaugh III, born in Harrisburg, PA on February 26, 1949 (“the first half of the last century,” he would proudly announce), was released from his 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Roy was known for his compassion, his loyalty, his generosity, his sense of humor, and his love for his adoring wife, Suzanne.

Roy met Suzanne Roof in the summer of 1967, after having graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School where he threw some serious heat on the baseball field; however, once Roy saw Suzanne descend Pomeroy’s department store escalator in “that blue dress”, he knew he was going to marry her. On September 5, 1970, he did just that.

In the summer of 1967, Roy learned that Suzie was attending Shippensburg State College and decided to attend that same school from 1967-1971 where he majored in Elementary Education (infamously known as his “Double E Degree”) and also continued to dominate the baseball field for all four years with his invaluable Southpaw pitching. The Kansas City Royals took notice of his pitching prowess, but another “draft” had already taken his attention.

In 1969, Roy enlisted in the US Navy, which took him all over the globe: Navy Boot Camp in Michigan; Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI where he was commissioned a US Navy Officer; Navy Flight School in Pensacola, FL, where he graduated as a Navy Bombardier/Navigator. He worked with drones in Norfolk, VA until he received orders for the USS VESOLE to be part of the UNITAS Cruise, drilling with the countries around South America. Next, he was assigned to the flight squadron VA-176 in Virginia Beach, where he received orders to the USS AMERICA as an A6 Bombardier/Navigator, resulting in numerous cruises to the Mediterranean Sea. It was here that Roy formed some of his strongest life-long friendships and earned his famous call sign “Herbie” when he chose “Herbie the Love Bug” for a movie night, the only movie available that wasn’t rated R. He continued his military service through his commitment to the Navy Reserves until his retirement as a US Navy Commander in 1994.

During his time in the Navy, Roy earned his MBA which helped him secure a thirty-two year streak with Exxon both in their headquarters in Houston and as the Superintendent of the terminals in Nashville and Memphis, TN and Hollidaysburg, PA. Roy’s love for baseball continued as he scouted for various Major League Baseball organizations including the Florida Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

His love for the Lord and the Gospel of Jesus Christ was apparent in all he did. Roy and Suzanne joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1973 and were later sealed as a family in the Washington DC temple in 1975. Roy served in many callings throughout his life, including Bishop of the Collierville Second Ward in Collierville, TN.

Roy and Suzanne and their extended family are very grateful for the professional and loving care given to Roy during the last year and a half of his life at Harbor Chase Memory Care Community in Woodbridge, VA.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Albert L., Jr. and Catherine Griffin Stambaugh; his sister, Mary Kay Switzer; and his infant son Christopher Ryan Stambaugh. Roy is survived and cherished by his wife of fifty years, Suzanne; children, Kimberley Blair, Erika Bailey, Tamera Young, Jonathan Stambaugh, Lauren Puida, and their spouses; siblings, Marcella Waters, Joseph Stambaugh, and Kenneth Stambaugh; nineteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at the Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, VA, on Friday, August 7, 2020 with the visitation from 10-11:45 AM and the funeral service at Noon. A military burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA, at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Capital Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr, Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102.

For anyone who is unable to attend Roy’s funeral, celebrate his life on August 7 with a bowl of your favorite ice cream, for he always said, “If God wanted me to eat vegetables, he would have made ice cream green,” and always remember, “Don’t do anything stupid.”