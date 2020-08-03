Prince William Supervisor: Route 28 bypass would force poor from homes

The effort to build a bypass around Manassas City hit a road block today after it failed to gain the support of the elected supervisor of the district where the would would be built.

Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega announced her opposition the project that would extend the four lanes of Godwin Drive from its terminus near the Novant/UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas through a residential neighborhood, connecting it with Route 28 in Fairfax County.

The project would mean the demotion of 54 homes in the Loch Lomond neighborhood, as well as a state taking a portion of 77 other properties in the area, according to Vega. Her opposition comes a week after the Manassas City Council failed to endorse the roadway.

Vega called attention to residents who live at the Bull Run Trailer Park, which lies in the path of the proposed four-mile road extension, noting the average home value here is nearly $100,000 less than the average home price in Prince William County. The majority of the population affected will be Hispanic residents.

“There’s no doubt this project wouldn’t be considered in some of the wealthier parts of the county. As the district supervisor my job is to represent all of my constituents no matter their socioeconomic status. I don’t think any of my colleagues nor any member of Prince William County government would be ok with being forcefully displaced from their home. My constituents in these neighborhoods should be afforded the same expectation,” said Vega.

It was Vega who, at a Board of County Supervisors meeting, urged fellow leaders to defer a vote on whether or not to move forward with an environmental study on the proposed bypass. The road will need to be built through wetlands located on the border of Fairfax and Prince William counties, along the Bull Run. Vega told fellow board members she needed more time to confer with residents who would be affected by the road project.

Her predecessor, Mary Nohe, who was also the chairman of the regional transportation authority, supported the project.

The Prince William County Department of Transportation needs supervisors to authorize it to obtain about $90 million set aside by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. that will be used to fund an environmental study. When complete, the Army Corps of Engineers will review the study and will decide if the road should be built.

Contruction is expected to cost $300 million, making it one of the most expense road projects in the region. Voters in Prince William County last year approved a road bond that would authorizes supervisors to borrow up to $200 million to fund the road construction project, leaving the county looking for about $100 million to make up the funding gap.

Supporters of the project, to include the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, say something needs to be done to address traffic congestion on Route 28 — the most congested road in Northern Virginia.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the McCoart Government Center, at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.