Homeowner tosses drill at burglar in Lake Ridge

Police are looking for a man they say pulled out a box cutter and used it during a fight on board an OmniRide bus.

Police were were called July 31, at 8:22 a.m to Prince William Parkway and Worth Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a report of a fight on a bus. A 33-year-old victim told police that he and another man got into a fight, and then the the suspect used the box cutter to slice the victim’s leg before he ran off the bus.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene for his minor injuries. Police were able to obtain arrest warrants, but attempts to locate the suspect has so far been unsuccessful.

Donald Clifton Lockett, 39, of the 1900 block of Partree Court in Woodbridge is charged with malicious wounding. He’s described as black, with black hair, and brown eyes, 180 pounds, 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcgov.org.

The day before in an unrelated incident, police were called at 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Rivanna Court in Lake Ridge. When police arrived, a 67 year old woman, told police she had seen an unknown man on her front lawn and when attempting to speak to the man, she noticed her antique statue and front light post have been broken.

When the victim dialed 911 to report the incident, police say the man walked over to a neighbor’s house next door and entered a garage.

A man living inside the house confronted him, and the suspect threw a drill at the homeowner’s leg which caused a minor injury, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the home in a vehicle. On Friday, July 31, police arrested the suspect and took him to Fairfax County jail where also being held there on unrelated charges.

Hassan Benadada, 28, of 12795 Sidney Way in Woodbridge is charged with burglary with intent to assault, assault and battery, and destruction of property on this incident, police said.