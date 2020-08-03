Hansford elected Prince William Education Association President

Prince William Education Association has chosen Maggie Hansford as its next president.

Hansford will begin in her new role after working for 10 years as a speech language pathologist at T. Clay Wood Elementary School in Nokesville. She replaces former president Riley O’Casey.

Hansford in recent months has campaigned to reopen schools virtually for the 2020-21 school year, due the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appreciate the support from teachers throughout our county and am humbled by their confidence in me to lead our education association. I am excited to start working to ensure our educators are supported, safe, and secure as they prepare to educate our children during these most difficult times. I also look forward to making history next year by enacting collective bargaining that will put educators at the table when contracts are negotiated,” says Hansford in a press release.

Last fall, Hansford made an unsuccessful bid to become the next Brentsville District Supervisor on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Hansford has been a member of Prince William Education Association for

10 years and is an outspoken advocate for local educators. On numerous occasions, she has organized and led advocacy efforts for LGTBQ+ students, racial and socio-economic equity, and students with special needs, according to a press release from the education association.

Hansford holds a Masters Degree in Communication Disorders from the University of Central Missouri. She currently lives in Bristow, Virginia with her husband and three sons.

Her oldest son is a rising freshman at Brentsville District High School, and her younger two sons attend T. Clay Wood.

Hansford also serves on the board of directors of the local nonprofit Settle the Debt and as Commissioner on the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.