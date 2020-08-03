Emergency crews prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

The region is bracing for heavy rain and there’s one thing emergency crews want to remember — turn around, don’t drown.

Forecasters are calling for between four and six inches of rain to fall tonight and throughout Tuesday with the approaching Tropical Storm Isaias.

“It only takes 10 to 12 inches of water to lift a car,” said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky. “Do not drive into standing water. It is very dangerous.”

The county’s emergency operations center has been active since March due to the coronavirus. The approaching storm is just one more thing emergency crews will need to monitor.

“It won’t be until 5 p.m. today or later that we’re going to know exactly what we’re going to be hit with,” added Smolsky.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for southern Maryland and nearby waters. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for other areas along and east of I-95. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening through Tuesday evening. See https://t.co/5RyZgoXicj for further details. pic.twitter.com/keywY8cceB — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 3, 2020



As of 8 o’clock this morning, the storm was moving just offshore of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and was moving northward, packing 70 mph winds. The storm is expected to make landfall tonight in North Carolina and then track up the coast, where Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for our area and a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for southern Maryland.

The storm is expected to bring wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph. That could cause trees to fall, and power lines to snap.

“If one tree falls down, be careful not go near it, because other trees in the immediate vicinity are also more likely to fall,” said Smolsky.

Any power line that has fallen on the ground should be treated as a live wire. Don’t go near it, and call the power company or 911 immediately, added Smolksy.

The county will continue to post updated information about its response on its website.

Stafford County tells us it will do the same. It sent us this statement via email:

We are always doing hurricane preparedness planning to include advisories to the public, storm monitoring and training exercises. Stafford County’s Emergency Management team is on top of monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and provides ongoing updates. If there is one aspect of this storm that Stafford needs to prepare for is the potential for flooding. We will be messaging several posts and information regarding this aspect to include reminding our community of Stafford County’s Potential Flood Zones tool for residents.

Opening shelters during coronavirus

Prince William County officials are also looking into the possibility of opening shelters at area schools should power go out and residents need emergency assistance.

Emergency crews will continue to enforce social distancing rules inside the shelter, as well as take temperatures of those entering the shelter.

If someone is running a fever, they will be isolated away from the others.