Due to incoming tropical storm, these coronavirus testing sites will be closed

Those who were seeking a test for the coronavirus in Prince William will have to wait. Testing sites that were scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, will be closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to affect our region throughout the day on Tuesday.

Here are the locations that will be closed:

James S. Long Regional Park located at 4603 James Madison Highway in Haymarket. Original start time was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Cloverdale Park located at 15150 Cloverdale Road in Dale City. Original start time was scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

For more updates on testing sites and Prince William’s response to the pandemic can be found on pwcgov.org.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for our region as Isaias makes its way up the east coast from North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for much of central and southern MD, DC, as well as portions of northeastern VA along the I-95 corridor. Flooding rain, wind damage, and tidal flooding are all threats to the area. See https://t.co/NrmMNLJviC for further details. pic.twitter.com/6PFGukknRh — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 3, 2020

Emergency officials in Prince William County told told us today they are monitoring the storm and plan to open shelters if they’re needed.

Social-distancing measures will be in place at the shelters, which will most likely be at area school buildings.