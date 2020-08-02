Woodbridge man charged after state trooper rear-ended

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his patrol car was rear-ended by another in Springfield early Friday, July 31.

Police stated that Trooper J. Kim was seated in his patrol vehicle and finishing up a crash investigation on Interstate 395 when a 2019 Jeep traveling south ran off the interstate and slammed into the back of the patrol car at 4:21 a.m., just north of Edsall Road.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released, according to police.

Eyasu Urgesa Hayu, 32, of Woodbridge, is charged in connection to the crash and was taken to jail. He was not injured in the crash, according to police.

There have been 518 DUI-related traffic crashes in Northern Virginia between January 2020 and July 2020. Of those crashes, 296 have resulted in injuries and 15 in fatalities.