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Tropical storm conditions expected Tuesday, watch issued

By Uriah Kiser

National Weather Service forecast:

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 69. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday
A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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