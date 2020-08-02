Here is where traffic will be affected in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and I-95 from August 2-8

Drivers in Fredericksburg and Stafford County will be seeing some closures and construction this week.

From a Virginia Department of Transportation press release:

In Stafford County:

Route 1: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a single lane closure on Route 1, northbound and southbound between Route 17, also known as Warrenton Road, and American Legion Road for mowing.

Route 608 (Brooke Road): Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be pipeline installation. VDOT states to expect a one-way, alternating traffic, between Andrew Chapel Road and Raven Road.

Other construction in Stafford County: Construction project to replace the route 1 bridge going over Potomac Creek was started on June 1 and is expected to finish in July 2022. Four lanes of travel will continue to be open with only periodic single lane closures required.

City of Fredericksburg:

Chatham Bridge is closed because of an improvement project taking place on the bridge. Drivers who come to that bridge will have to follow detour signs to go around the bridge closure.

The bridge will reopen to the public in October of 2021 with construction being completely finished in April of 2022, according to VDOT.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 to Exit 126: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will have a single lane closure at the mile marker 119 for bridge inspection at the Po River.

Exit 130: Monday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. will have single lane closure close to Exit 130 for inspection of route 3 bridges over I-95.

Exit 130 to Exit 136: From Monday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., there will be mobile single lane closures between the interchanges to collect soil samples as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project.

Exit 133 FULL TRAFFIC STOP: From Wednesday to Thursday, from 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Starting at 10 p.m., double lane closures will occur overnight near Exit 133 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Between midnight and 3 a.m., there will be brief, intermittent full traffic stops to allow crews to remove an overhead sign.

All I-95 northbound traffic will be stopped up to 30 minutes at a time. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

If this work zone is canceled for inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140: From Monday to Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., and Friday to Saturday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single-lane closure near the Exit 140 interchange for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Crews will be installing a work zone barrier.

Exit 133 to Exit 130: Monday, Midnight to 10 a.m., with Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. will have single lane closure. Crews will shift the work zone barrier as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130: Monday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. will have a single lane closure due to inspection of route 3 bridges over I-95.

Exit 126 to Exit 118: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be a single lane closure at the 119-mile marker for bridge inspection at the Po River.

Exit 118 to Exit 104: Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be single-lane closures between mile markers 111 and 108 for milling and paving. Access to the Exit 110 interchange ramps and Safety Rest Area at Ladysmith will remain open.

All the work above is scheduled weather permitting. Any real-time changes can be seen and tracked on 511Virginia.com.