A Dumfries man is now in police custody and charged with robbery following a two-month search.

The suspect was found at his home and taken into custody without a struggle on Tuesday, July 28. Banks was involved in a robbery at a Walmart at 17401 Jefferson Davis Highway near Dumfries, and were on the run until now, police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, told the police that he was forced to get money for an acquaintance after refusing to participate in a scam.

The two men met at Walmart after the suspect threatened to harm the victim, according to police. When the two met, the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and threatened, then forced him to drive to an ATM and withdraw money, police said.

The suspect then told the victim to go into a Walmart and obtain money orders. The victim and the suspect argued in the parking lot and as it escalated, the suspect hit the victim, according to police.

The suspect had also damaged the victim’s car and fled the scene on foot before police could arrive. Police obtained arrest warrants and arrested the suspect on Tuesday, July 28.

Gerren Deshun Banks, 19, of 16924 Gentlewood Lane in Dumfries is charged with robbery, abduction, credit card fraud, assault, and destruction of property.