Motorcyclist killed on Route 28 after losing control of bike

The driver of a motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail was died.

Police were called Thursday, July 30 at 7:57 a.m. to the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville to investigate a crash. An investigation revealed that the driver of a blue, 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was traveling north on Nokesville Road near Fauquier Drive when he operator lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

Two off-duty officers and other motorists nearby performed CPR on the cyclist until rescue personnel arrived at the location. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim is identified as Daniel Cody Starr, 32, of Catlett. Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or Starr’s driving behavior prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince William Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcgov.org.

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police have released dashcam footage of a motorcycle crash that killed a Woodbridge man on Sunday, July 26. Nibeya Tesfaye, 24, was killed when his bike hit a wall on an entrance ramp taking drivers from the Capital Beltway to Interstate 95 south in Springfield.

“Virginia State Police Trooper M. Spalding observed a group of six motorcycles traveling west on I-495 at a high rate of speed. As the trooper pulled in behind the pack of motorcycles, two of the motorcycles accelerated in speed and pulled away from the group. At this point, the trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicles. The motorcycles accelerated again and took the Exit 170C ramp from westbound I-495 to southbound I-95,” Virginia State Police said.

Police did not locate the other bikers. Online commenters accuse the pursing Virginia State Police trooper of colliding with the victim, causing the crash. The video shows otherwise.